'It puts Bonduel on the map,' July 4 parade draws crowd

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Bonduel's Independence Day parade drew a crowd Friday morning. NBC 26 met some of the people who keep coming back year after year.

Honoring veterans, waving the flag and lots of candy. People showed up and showed out at Bonduel’s Fourth of July parade.

See the sights and hear the sounds of the Independence Day celebration below:

Bonduel July 4 parade draws crowd

"I graduated from this [high] school [in Bonduel] in 1957, I served three years overseas in the United States Marine Corps," Dennis Bohm, Shawano Allied Veterans President said before kicking off the Independence Day parade in Bonduel Friday morning. Many veterans like Bohm turned out to celebrate the birth of America.

"We are proud of our service to our country and our home and our families," Bohm said.

"[The parade] puts Bonduel on the map," Bonduel native and veteran Charles Moede said. "[I'm] looking forward to be here a few more yet, I hope I do. I'm 93 and a half. Maybe I'll make another one or two."

A big parade in a small town; the streets were lined with people of all ages.

"When I first started dating my husband this is where we came the first time I met his family, so now this is just a tradition," Kenzie Wegner said while watching the floats go by.

The parade has become a staple for the community's summer season.

"My parents took me here since I was born and I've been coming every year for 53 years," Bonduel native Michelle Krake said. "It's just always a good time."

Events continue in the village all day Friday and finish with a fireworks show at dusk.