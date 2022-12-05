Investigation continues in Shawano officer-involved shooting

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the Sawano Police Department after an officer-involved shooting that occurred during the evening hours on Nov. 19.

Shawano Police Department is following department protocol, with the involved officers remaining on administrative leave. The involved officers have been cooperative with the investigation and have met with the Department of Criminal Investigations to provide statements.

RELATED STORY: One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

Shawano County Sheriff's Cheif Deputy said in a release,

Our department will continue to lead this investigation, and will be assisted by DCI. Once our investigation is complete, we will then forward all information to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office for further review. We understand more information is desired, but at this time, no further information will be released as we want to protect all those involved in this matter until the investigation is complete. Chief Deputy George Lenzner

No further information has been released at this time, officials are hopeful to have more details and information by the end of the week.