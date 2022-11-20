One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An individual in Shawano died after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to the Shawano Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Lafayette Street where they found two individuals in the basement.

When entering the basement, officers observed an individual with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun. One officer discharged their weapon, hitting the individual holding the shotgun.

Officers administered lifesaving measures and the individual was transported to a local hospital, where it was reported they later died.

The involved officer from the Shawano Police Department has been placed on administrative assignment.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Shawano County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation into the incident and will be assisted by Wisconsin DOJ's DCI, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Shawano County Corner's Office.

Additional information has not been released at this time.