Blizzard helps dogs find their fur-ever home

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Last Friday, with a major blizzard approaching, staff at the Shawano County Humane Society grew concerned about their ability to travel. To ensure the animals' well-being, they launched an effort to place their dogs in temporary foster homes.

Recognizing that dogs need more hands-on care than cats, they made a compelling case to the community for support.

"It's just through the weekend, and people are going to be home anyway; they're going to be stuck inside, so why not have a dog to cozy up with, and we got all the dogs out between Friday and Saturday," said Operations Manager Traci Hutchcraft.

The results were unlike anything they had experienced before.

"We had seven dogs go into foster homes and six dogs that were adopted. I'm sure that's a record, I don't think we've ever adopted or fostered out that many dogs in that short of a period of time," said Hutchcraft.

Shawano resident Collin Newton was one of the foster-home volunteers caring for a German shepherd puppy named Shadow.

Shortly after, Shadow was adopted, and Collin says it benefits everybody.

"It's a win for everyone. Throughout this blizzard staff members weren't having to worry about driving through hazardous conditions to get here to check on dogs. The dogs, they got to be somewhere where they were with people," said Newton.

"It was so nice to know we didn't have to worry about them. That's stressful for them to be stuck in a kennel 24 hours a day so for them to able to be in a home and be relaxing on the couch, that put our minds at ease a lot," said Hutchcraft.

The Shawano County Humane Society says they're always looking for more foster homes. If you're interested in learning more, you can find that information on their website.