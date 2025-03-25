Athletic director cited for disorderly conduct involving student after toilet papering incident

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The Shawano Community High School Athletic Director pleads not guilty to a disorderly conduct citation after a physical altercation with a student during a night of toilet papering last fall.



The Shawano Community High School athletic director pleads not guilty to a disorderly conduct citation after a physical altercation with a student during a night of toilet papering last fall. I'm Pari Apostolakos. I first learned about this story when the teen's mother reached out to me on social media saying her son was injured and she wants to see more action from the school district and the court. But, the athletic director's attorney claims it was her son who was in the wrong.

Court records show Shawano High School Athletic Director Joel Wondra has been charged with disorderly conduct and, in a separate case, high school senior Dakota Moses, Jr. has been charged with trespassing.

They've both pleaded not guilty.

It all goes back to one night during homecoming week last October when the Sheriff's Office says Dakota and other students toilet papered Wondra's home. Dakota says it's a tradition he's participated in for years.

"We would get like a lot of teachers and administrators, [they've] done Wondra's house before," Dakota told me on his couch in his home. "But this never happened."

Dakota said after toilet papering on Oct. 8, 2024, someone went to ring the doorbell and Wondra came outside.

"And I'm trying to run, and he grabbed me from behind," Dakota said. He said he fell and hit his head on a trailer hitch before running away.

When the bleeding from his head didn't stop, he went to the hospital.

"He was discharged from the hospital that night with a severe concussion and the five staples and severe head trauma," Dakota's mother, Adriana Moses, said.

Adriana says her son was assaulted and she and her son want Wondra removed from the district.

"You do not get the right to put your hands on other people's children and hurt them," Adriana said. "My child ended up with a busted open head in the hospital and [Wondra] thought that was okay."

Records show Wondra called 9-1-1 after the kids ran off, and he told a Sheriff's deputy, because the students were wearing ski masks, he didn't know who they were or what they were doing.

"I wasn't sure if it was like, ding-dong ditch," he can be heard saying to a Sheriff's deputy in body camera footage of him giving a statement to investigators.

In his statement Wondra said he grabbed someone to figure out what he was doing there and that person became aggressive, which is why they fell and hit their head. Wondra's attorney, Scott Swid, says Dakota was trespassing and damaged Wondra's property and Wondra denies any allegations of assault.

Swid also said the parents of the students at Wondra's home that night know what their kids did and that it was illegal.

Dakota claims he didn't damage anyone's property and said he did not retaliate when Wondra grabbed him.

"I was just part of the TPing group. There was like three separate groups going around the whole area and I was part of the TPing one," Dakota said.

According to court records, Wondra has a pretrial hearing scheduled for May. Dakota is scheduled for a court trial at the end of July in his trespassing case.