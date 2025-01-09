Prehistoric rock formations vandalized at High Cliff State Park

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Outrage is growing at High Cliff State Park in Sherwood after graffiti referencing drugs was spray-painted on the park’s iconic rock formations, part of the historic Niagara Escarpment.



Friends of High Cliff State Park expressed heartbreak in a Facebook post Monday, sharing photos of the vandalism and sparking hundreds of comments and shares. Many community members are calling for the person responsible to be held accountable.

Beth Braun, a Friends of High Cliff board member, highlighted the significance of these formations. “At one point, it was under the sea. This was all sea. Yeah. It was under the sea, glaciers went through, the whole bit. So there’s a lot of history in those rocks,” Braun explained.

Braun led me to the vandalized site, seeing the graffiti for the first time herself. The hike to the location is not easy, raising questions about why someone would go to such lengths to deface the natural landmark. “Why would someone go through all of this trouble to do this?” she asked.

Friends of High Cliff State Park emphasize that they want visitors to continue enjoying the park, but only with respect for its history and natural beauty.

“Contact park staff if you see anything that seems like it shouldn’t be happening,” Braun said. “Come out and enjoy the park, but please don’t damage it. It’s here for you to enjoy.”

The DNR is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call their tip line at 1-800-847-9367.