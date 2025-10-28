Air traffic controllers just missed their first full paycheck due to the shutdown

Air traffic controllers are missing their first full paycheck on Tuesday due to the government shutdown.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, which represents those workers, is sharing the stories of those workers in an effort to push lawmakers to reopen the government.

The president of the union says the added stress can compromise controllers' ability to do their job safely.

"Every single day that this goes on, tomorrow is now less safe than today," said National Air Traffic Controllers Association president Nick Daniels. "Because we're supposed to go to work and be 100%, 100% of the time. I'm going to work right now and I'm thinking about 'how do I pay my rent? Rent's due in a few days. How do I put food on the table? How do I put gas in my car just to show up to work?'"

More controllers are now calling in sick.

Some are working second jobs to make ends meet, according to union officials.

In one case, a control facility had 11 of 25 workers call in sick, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

"What that means for the American people is that means more delays. That means more cancellations," Duffy said.

On Tuesday, the FAA reported staffing shortages impacting airports in Atlanta and Denver.

Chris Dane is a travel expert. He says travelers should consider the time of day they fly to avoid potential headaches.

"Be patient. It is not the people involved that are causing this," Dane said. "The best advice I can give anybody is to take the first flights or as early flights in the morning as possible. They're the most likely to be on time."

"The later you go in a day, the greater the delays become."