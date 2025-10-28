Traffic alert: County GG closed in Eastern Outagamie County today

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Drivers in Outagamie County should plan ahead this morning.

A section of County Road GG will be closed from Calumet Street to County Road CE today, Tuesday, October 28, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for scheduled maintenance.

According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, the closure is expected to last one day, weather permitting.

This work will involve road construction and maintenance along the route in eastern Outagamie County.

Traffic Impacts

Closed to thru traffic between Calumet St and County CE

Detours recommended — motorists should find an alternate route during the closure

The Highway Department advises drivers to allow extra time for travel and to watch for construction crews in the area.