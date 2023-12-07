Plea deal reached: Teen accused of throwing gas on fire will not stand trial

Video shows Samuel Armstrong in a Shawano County courtroom on Wednesday Dec. 6

Armstrong will not stand trial now that a plea deal has been reached

He and Tyler Frisch are accused of placing a 55-gallon plastic drum containing gasoline near a bonfire, causing an explosion and hurting several people at a party after a football game near Pulaski

Armstrong will be in court again on Feb. 5 for the plea hearing

At least one victim and several family members were present for the hearing Wednesday, which lasted minutes

NBC 26 asked them for comment, they declined, citing advice from their legal counsel not to speak at the time of the hearing

Armstrong will be back in court on Feb. 5.