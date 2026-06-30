Pet safety tips during heat warning: How to keep your animals safe this week

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — A heat warning is in effect for most of the area this week, and pet owners need to take precautions to keep their animals safe.

The Wisconsin Humane Society has tips for you to protect your pets during the heatwave.

Never leave an animal alone in a vehicle. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked. Overheating can kill your pets.

Limit outdoor exercise to cooler hours. Take walks in early morning or after sunset. On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief.

Test the pavement before walking your pet. Press your palm to the pavement. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their paws.

Wisconsin Humane Society

Keep animals out of direct sun. Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water.

Regulate the temperature inside your home. Use AC, fans, or give pets access to cooler areas like a basement or a darker room with tile floors.

Take extra precautions with vulnerable dogs. Older, overweight, or snub-nosed dogs are especially at risk in hot weather. Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih Tzus, and Bulldogs are particularly vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should also be closely monitored.

Know the signs of heat stroke. Symptoms include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips.

Act immediately if you suspect heat stroke. Move the animal to a cool place and lower their body temperature with cold water, then contact your veterinarian.

For more information, you can check out the Wisconsin Humane Society website here.