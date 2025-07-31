Youth 4-H traditions continue at 170th Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — At the 170th Winnebago County Fair, the community celebrates youth agriculture through the tradition of 4-H events and competitions.



Over 700 kids participate in youth competitions at the 2025 Winnebago County Fair.

This year is the 170th anniversary of the fair.

The fair's involvement with 4-H promotes young farmers and youth agriculture.

Russel Montgomery is somewhat of a poultry expert.

“I grew up on a farm and had chickens, ducks, geese– you name it, I've tried it," he says. "I've been involved with poultry pretty much my whole life.”

And now, he’s a youth poultry judge at the Winnebago County Fair.

"Teaching them what to look for and helping them get better birds for show," he says.

It’s one of the many 4-H competitions at the fair.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but you just got to be confident in what you do and know how hard you worked," Melanie Zillges, an 18-year-old 4-H contestant, says.

There were 744 kids competing at the fair, presenting 5,250 different projects or animals.

The competitions teach kids confidence and responsibility.

“Just be confident, no matter what, you're still going to show, you're still going to do great," Lanie Palecek, a 4-H participant from Winneconne, says.

And the fair reminds the community of the important role agriculture plays in our state's history.

“Agriculture is a big part of our heritage in Wisconsin," Montgomery says. "And hopefully fairs like this bring people out that don't get a chance to see animals and crops and vegetables on a day-to-day basis."

The Winnebago County Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 3.