XRoads41 joins list of Oshkosh events bringing in tourists

OSHKOSH (NBC 26 — A new festival is coming to Oshkosh. XRoads41 will be held on the same grounds as Country USA.



XRoads41 is a new festival looking to follow in the footsteps of Country USA

Oshkosh summer events bring in a boom for local businesses.

XRoads41 will bring in 17 different artists, including Journey, Shaggy and The Old Dominion.

Festival manager John Gourley, says it took two years to pull the event together.

"We've taken a ton of time to look at all of the other festivals in the country and, in particular, all of the festivals in the Midwest, and are trying to evolve the experience for the customer, in a way that they haven't seen before," he says.

Coming off of EAA, Discover Oshkosh's Caitlin Macwilliams says

XRoads41 is another event in a long list of attractions here ...

"We're always welcome to visitors– the residents and local business owners obviously love the extra spike of people here," she says.

Business owners like Ken Osmond.

“It constantly brings attention to the city and locally owned businesses," he says.

Osmond owns Planet Perk Coffee.

He says because of summer events, Oshkosh is a great place to run a business.

“We're proud of groups like EAA and XRoads41," he says. "XRoads41had a vision, and they're laying it out, and they're implementing it successfully i think, and were all going to benefit as a result."

And visitors, like those at XRoads41, are happy to spend time in Oshkosh.

“Oh, we love Oshkosh. when we need days off from the festival, we go to Butte Des Morts swimming, we’ve gone to the movie theater, so like, we explore," one XRoads41 attendee says.

