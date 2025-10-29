XRoads41 in Oshkosh announces its 'strongest lineup' its had yet for 2026

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Wiz Khalifa are among the 13 main stage artists who will be performing at Oshkosh's XRoads41 in 2026, which is taking place from August 6-8.

Other music artists coming to XRoads41 next year are:



Treaty Oak Festival

Jackson Dean

Wyatt Flores

Braxton Keith

Tracy Byrd

Josh Ross

David Lee Murphy

Preston Cooper

Lauren Watkins

Lanie Gardner

The festival has yet to reveal two additions to the main stage lineup, including the Thursday headliner, which organizers say they will announce at a later date.

Wilson will he headlining on Friday, Aug. 7. Aldean will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 8.

"This will be the strongest lineup XRoads41 has had yet," XRoads41 Marketing Director Mindy Klein said in a news release. "It's already stacked with artists that sell our arenas and dominate the charts, and we've got two more major artists announcements still coming! The downbill is stacked with some of the most talented and talked about up and comers in the industry.

Last year's music festival drew a record-breaking 41,500 people.

Ticket and event details for XRoads41 2026 can be found here.