XRoads41 2025 draws record-breaking crowd

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A record-breaking 41,500 people attended this year's XRoads41 in Oshkosh.

This year's three-day festival — the second annual — featured headliners Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Parker McCollum.

Some other prominent performers included Nelly, Flo Rida, Dustin Lynch, and Jessie Murph.

"We are blown away by the passion and energy our fans brought this year," XRoads 41 producers Oshkosh Festivals, LLC, said in a news release. "From the incredible performances to the new features we introduced, 2025 was truly a milestone year for XRoads41. We're grateful to our sponsors, artists, staff, crew, and especially our fans for making this an unforgettable weekend and looking forward to an even better 2026. You won't be disappointed."

As for next year, XRoads41 is set to return Aug. 6-8, and organizers are promising more music, experiences, and bigger surprises.

A ticket presale for next year's festival is happening now through Friday.