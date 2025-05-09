Work to end the trend: Oshkosh police release video of graffiti vandalism across city

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh police are working to identify suspects caught on camera vandalizing city property as graffiti appears in multiple locations across the city.

Video shows newly released footage from Oshkosh police of a suspect was caught on camera vandalizing a dumpster before walking off in the night.

Residents have mixed reactions to the growing problem, with some concerned about the impact on local businesses and property values.

"I care because I care about the place that I live in now," said Nadaniel Jones, an Oshkosh homeowner.

Jones said he believes acts like these paint a negative picture of the city.

"If it's a bunch of graffiti on buildings, people might not want to patronize these small businesses, or people don't want to open up businesses in a certain neighborhood," said Jones.

Police have released additional photos showing more graffiti on various properties, which they say was done this week along Oregon St. and in the area of 7th Ave. and Nebraska St.

Kristina Donaubauer, who works at Fire Escape art studio, acknowledges the difference between art and vandalism.

"I really like when you have graffiti art and it's done well, and it's purposely for the art of doing art, but when it's done on something that is not supposed to be done on, that's where it becomes a problem," Donaubauer said.

She notes that while unauthorized graffiti can harm businesses, the response to it can have positive effects.

"But I think it also brings, in a way, a community together to help stop the problem. So that's kind of nice to be able to see the community stop and step up and help clean up," said Donaubauer.

City officials say responsibility for cleanup depends on where the damage is found.

It could fall to any department ranging from parks division to transportation.

Police encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

