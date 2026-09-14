Woman charged with reckless homicide in $20 meth sale pleads not guilty

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 41-year-old Oshkosh woman who was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a fatal overdose earlier this year pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday.

Jennifer O'Connor was charged in June with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called Feb. 17 to a home in the 800 block of South Sawyer Street for an unresponsive middle-aged man. Lifesaving measures were performed and the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. An autopsy determined his death was caused by cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity.

The complaint says a search of the home turned up drug paraphernalia and controlled substances in multiple rooms, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, crack pipes, scales, syringes and packaging materials.

Investigators said O’Connor admitted to providing the victim with $20 worth of methamphetamine the morning of his overdose. She told police she put the drug in a syringe in a bathroom cupboard and told him where to find it. O’Connor also told officers she did not believe methamphetamine could cause death, according to the complaint.

During the hearing Monday, a judge ordered her $20,000 bond to continue, and a status hearing is set for Nov. 16.