Woman accused in $20 meth sale charged with reckless homicide

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 41-year-old Oshkosh woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a fatal overdose earlier this year, court records show.

Jennifer O’Connor was charged Tuesday in Winnebago County with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called Feb. 17 to a home in the 800 block of South Sawyer Street for an unresponsive middle-aged man. Lifesaving measures were performed and the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. An autopsy determined his death was caused by cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity.

The complaint says a search of the home turned up drug paraphernalia and controlled substances in multiple rooms, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, crack pipes, scales, syringes and packaging materials.

Investigators said O’Connor admitted to providing the victim with $20 worth of methamphetamine the morning of his overdose. She told police she put the drug in a syringe in a bathroom cupboard and told him where to find it. O’Connor also told officers she did not believe methamphetamine could cause death, according to the complaint.

O’Connor made her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. A judge set her cash bond at $20,000. She is scheduled to return to court Monday.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.