Woman charged in overdose death jailed again after positive drug tests, bound over for trial

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh woman charged in a fatal overdose case is back in custody after prosecutors said she violated her bond conditions by continuing to test positive for amphetamines and cocaine.

Jennifer O’Connor, 41, appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a motion hearing and preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Prosecutors said O’Connor violated the conditions of her release through the county’s Drug Free 24/7 program. The state asked the court to increase her cash bond by $10,000.

Winnebago County Court Commissioner Eric Heywood amended O’Connor’s cash bond to $32,000. Court records show she previously posted $20,000 bond June 30 and had posted a total of $22,000, meaning she must post another $10,000 to be released. She was taken into custody after the hearing.

Her updated bond conditions prohibit her from using or possessing controlled substances unless prescribed, possessing drug paraphernalia, or leaving Wisconsin.

After testimony on Thursday, Heywood found probable cause and bound O’Connor over for trial. Her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, Oshkosh police responded on Feb. 17 to a home in the 800 block of South Sawyer Street for a report of an unresponsive middle-aged man. The man later died at a hospital.

An autopsy determined he died from cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity.

Investigators said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, syringes, crack pipes, scales, and other drug paraphernalia throughout the home.

The complaint says O’Connor admitted giving the victim $20 worth of methamphetamine the morning of the overdose. She told investigators she left the drug in a syringe in a bathroom cupboard and told them where to find it.

O’Connor also told officers she did not believe methamphetamine could cause death, according to the complaint.