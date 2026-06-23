Wittman Airport to add over 100 hangars under new lease

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More hangar space is coming to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh—a lot more.

Developer Volare Hangars and Winnebago County agreed to a 50-year lease on 47 acres of land at the airport. Volare also purchased 30 acres of land from the City of Oshkosh.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST HERE:

Wittman Regional Airport to add 100+ hangar units under new 50-year lease

Airport Director Jim Schell said the development will address a multi-year waitlist for hangar space.

"On the county owned land behind me, they intend to build out a little bit over 100 individual hangar units on the property," Schnell said.

Schnell said existing efforts to expand hangar space have not been enough to meet demand.

"At the airport we've been very successful in the last few years of building new hangar space, but with that, we're really not being able to fulfill all of the demand... The Volare development will in part do that," Schnell said.

As previously reported by NBC26, Wittman is also adding new T-hangar spaces of its own.

Winnebago County Supervisor Rachael Dowling, who represents District 1, said the project makes efficient use of otherwise vacant land and offers something beyond the airport's well-known annual air show.

"Everyone's always so focused around EAA, which is a very exciting two weeks out of the year for everybody. It's great for economic development. However, we need something more sustainable, something year round, and I think that's what Volare is going to bring," Dowling said.

Winnebago County Supervisor Tim Paterson, who represents District 11, said he hopes the expansion will help address a growing pilot shortage.

"This will also spark more interest in aviation and hopefully we'll see that some of it will spark an interest with young people and get them into aviation and hopefully pilots," Paterson said.

For details on how to lease your own private hangar at Wittman Regional Airport, you can visit this link for details.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.