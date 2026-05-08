OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh is expanding, breaking ground this month on a project that adds 9 new leasable hangar spaces to the airfield.

The new hangar will replace older hangars built in the 1970s. The $2.1 million project is mostly funded by grants.

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Wittman Regional Airport to add 9 new hangar spaces

Jim Schell, Wittman Regional Airport director, said:

"We were fortunate on both of these projects to receive grant dollars from the FAA and the State Bureau of Aeronautics to supplement the county's investment."

More than 90 people are currently on a waitlist for a spot at the airport, according to Schell.

Pilots say the upgrades are long overdue. Ed Jeziorny, a pilot who already leases space at a hangar, said:

"It's time for many of these hangars to be replaced. There's a lot of older hangars on the airport that are in pretty rough shape, and they leak."

The new hangars are expected to be finished in late 2027 and will cost renters $450 a month plus utilities and gas.

A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for May 12.

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