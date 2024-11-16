Wisconsin Herd honors assistant coach Joe Wolf at home opener

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After a challenging summer for the Oshkosh Arena, the Wisconsin Herd tips off in Oshkosh. The home opener for the season honored Joe Wolf, who died in September.



Fans were relieved to be back in Oshkosh for another Herd season.

Joe Wolf was loved by the Herd organization and long-time fans of the team.

Herd fans are excited to continue to cheer on their Oshkosh team.

After a financially challenging summer, the Wisconsin Herd tip off as expected at the Oshkosh Arena.

"It's awesome, it's been too long," Ryan Stevenson, a fan at the game, says.

Stevenson and his brother say their relieved the arena's management issues were solved.

"I couldn't be happier," Grant Stevenson says.

The new management brought a new experience to Herd fans, with new refreshments and concessions as well.

David Kleinshmidt comes to a Herd game every year. On Friday, he brought his son.

"It's going to be an exciting season," Kleinshmidt says.

At the home opener, the crowd took a moment of silence to honor assistant coach Joe Wolf.

Team president Steve Brandes says the team was sad to begin the season without Wolf.

"Joe was probably one of the best humans you could ever meet," Brandes says. "His legacy lives on through all the people he's inspired."

The Herd play at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, as well.