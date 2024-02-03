Wis DOJ: North Fond du Lac police officer shoots, kills suspect

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A North Fond du Lac police officer shot and killed a person who fled a traffic stop, according to state investigators.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which is now investigating, says it happened on Friday night after a North Fond du Lac police officer tried to pull someone over.

According to DCI, the driver fled and, after a chase, eventually came to stop on I-41 after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputy deployed a tire deflation device.

The car came to a stop on I-41 near County Z, just a mile or so into Winnebago County.

The driver called 911 and said they had a gun, according to the DCI. That person then got out of the car and approached law enforcement, the DCI said.

That's when the North Fond du Lac police officer shot the suspect, who died despite life saving measures, according to the DCI.

The officer who shot at the suspect has been placed on administrative duty, according to DCI. The state says that officer was wearing a body camera, and the North Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have squad cameras.