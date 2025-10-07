WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — For the first time since the park was built more than 50 years ago, Marble Park in Winneconne will undergo a major remodel, paid for by community donations.



The complete remodel is expected to take 10 years and cost $10 million, and it will be split into five phases.

The Winneconne Area Community Foundation has raised more than 80% of the money needed for the first phase of the remodel - they still need $355,000.

The first phases, budgeted for $2.55 million, includes a new beach house, pickleball courts and a new playground.

John Broderick grew up with a love of Marble Park.

“I played on the playground equipment, I eventually became a lifeguard and swim instructor, played baseball on all the different fields," he says. "It really meant a lot to me, means a lot to me, to have a nice park in the community.

More than 50 years since it's opening, a lot remains the same. Broderick says kids are playing on some of the same equipment that he used as a child.

As a board member for the Wineconne Area Community Foundation, Broderick spearheaded the push for a remodel.

“Ten million dollars in five different phases," he says.

Winneconne community raises money for multi-million-dollar Marble Park remodel

The money, Broderick says, was unavailable in the small town’s budget.

‘You look at our budget, not only do we have parks, but we have the police department, and water and sewer and fire department and then you have to pay the debt and then you have all the streets and all those kinds of things," he said. "There just isn’t a lot left over for parks.”

Now, they’re turning to the community to raise the money.

“We need an additional $350,000 in order to complete the first phase," Broderick says.

The first phase, budgeted for $2.55 million, includes a new beach house, pickleball courts, and inclusive playground equipment.

"It’s just a cornerstone of Winneconne," Winneconne Area School District administrator, Peggy Larson, says.

Larson says a better park could help grow the community.

“I think nice parks are critically important to attracting families here and just for the well being of everybody," she says. "So I just think its really critical for everybody to feel they have a place at marble park.”

Through the end of the year, the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation is matching donations up to $100,000.