OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Winnebago County Judge Scott Woldt is facing nine allegations of misconduct in a complaint filed by the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, stemming from three separate incidents the commission says violated the state’s judicial conduct rules.

The complaint, filed Aug. 3 with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, alleges Woldt violated multiple Supreme Court rules requiring judges to uphold “high standards of conduct,” promote public confidence in the judiciary and treat people appearing before the court “with patience, dignity, and courtesy.”

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Winnebago County judge faces misconduct allegations from Wisconsin Judicial Commission

One allegation centers on a March 2023 appearance on the “Eye on Oshkosh” YouTube program during Woldt’s reelection campaign.

During the interview, Woldt discussed his tattoos and public recognition as a judge.

“I’ve had numerous death threats during my career and, my typical answer, when people say, ‘Aren’t you?’ or, ‘How do I know you? How do I know you?’ and my answer usually is, ‘I’m a sanitational engineer. I deal with society’s garbage,’” Woldt said during the interview, according to the complaint.

After the interviewer responded, “That’s true,” Woldt laughed and continued the exchange. When asked whether he says that directly to people appearing in court, Woldt replied, “No, I don’t, I don’t. I just say a sanitational engineer.”

The commission argues those comments “cast reasonable doubt on the judge’s capacity to act impartially as a judge or demean the judicial office.”

Another set of allegations involves Woldt’s interactions with local attorneys during and after his 2023 reelection campaign. The commission alleges Woldt had tense exchanges with attorneys who did not support him politically.

The complaint states Woldt allegedly told one attorney, “You’re dead to me,” after learning the attorney had supported his opponent. The filing also describes other confrontational interactions with lawyers connected to the election.

A third allegation involves Woldt’s treatment of a witness, questioning their understanding of English.

The complaint states the commission found probable cause that Woldt “willfully violated” several judicial conduct rules, including Supreme Court Rule 60.03(1), which requires judges to “act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

Woldt denies the allegations.

In a statement to NBC26, Woldt’s attorney said: "Judge Woldt has vigorously contested these charges since they were first raised and denies any wrongdoing of any kind. He has fully and properly performed his duties as a judge and, in his statements as a private citizen, has done nothing that any private citizen would not have done in exercising his constitutional right of free speech. He looks forward to complete exoneration consistent with the earlier determination by the bipartisan Election Commission, which rejected the similar complaints filed with it."

The filing now moves to the next stage of Wisconsin’s judicial discipline process. Under state law, the chief judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals will appoint a three-judge panel to hear the case and make recommendations on whether discipline is warranted.

This is not the first disciplinary case involving Woldt. In 2021, the Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended him for seven days following a separate judicial misconduct investigation.