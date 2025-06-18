OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has approved new requirements for ATV and UTV use on county roads with a 26-5 vote.

NBC 26 was there, with exclusive coverage on the decision.

Winnebago County approves new ATV and UTV rules for county roads

The amended ordinance includes several new rules for riders. Operators must be 16 or older, have a valid driver's license, and carry liability insurance. ATVs and UTVs must drive single file, and operators must wear seatbelts if their vehicles have them.

Additional requirements include working mufflers to reduce noise and helmets for riders under 18.

Notably, the board removed time restrictions that previously limited riding to daylight hours only.

"They're able to handle being out at night. And all of our counties around us? Have all gone 24/7. And have opened their county roads," said Dave Schmidt, Winnebago County ATV/UTV Alliance Chairman.

The meeting saw strong support from ATV and UTV enthusiasts, with applause breaking out when the resolution passed.

"Five point four three billion dollars are spent annually and over 39,000 jobs were direct results of the ATV/UTV industry in Wisconsin," said Gail Haag of Larsen.

Not everyone supported the changes. Some supervisors expressed safety concerns about the vehicles on paved roads.

"ATVs are dangerous when you start running those on hard surface roads over 35 miles per hour," said Chuck Farrey, District 30 Supervisor.

Farrey proposed an amendment for ATVs to have speed limits capped at 35 miles per hour, but it was voted down after discussion with Winnebago County Sheriffs about how those speeds would be enforced alongside other traffic.

Regardless, it was still passed as presented.

Enforcement of the new rules begins immediately. Winnebago County officials say they will review the ordinance again in a year.

