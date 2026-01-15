Will RFK Jr's new alcohol guidelines change Wisconsin drinking culture?

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The recently published USDA dietary guidelines include new recommendations for alcohol consumption, but will it change Wisconsin's drinking culture?



Previous recommendations included one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men.

In the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the recommendation doesn't include a number of drinks, just to consume less alcohol.

Wisconsinites say the change won't impact the state's relationship with alcohol.

Gabe's Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern is releasing a mocktail and N/A menu.

"I’ve been in this business for 25 years in this town, and it’s something I never thought I'd be doing is whipping out a mocktail list," owner Steve Gabelbauer says.

Gabelbauer says he's receiving more and more requests for non alcoholic options.

"I think people are a lot more health conscious than they were 10, 20 years ago," he says.

Still, he says a change in federal drinking regulations will do little to impact Wisconsinites who enjoy drinking alcohol.

"There’s still a lot of deep rooted tradition around drinking here in Wisconsin," he says. "I think it’s going to take a lot to change that.”

In the 2020-25 version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the alcohol recommendations say:

"Adults of legal drinking age can choose not to drink, or to drink in moderation by limiting intake to 2 drinks or less in a day for men and 1 drink or less in a day for women, when alcohol is consumed. Drinking less is better for health than drinking more. There are some adults who should not drink alcohol, such as women who are pregnant."

The 2025-30 version says:

"Consume less alcohol for better overall health. People who should completely avoid alcohol include pregnant women, people who are recovering from alcohol use disorder or are unable to control the amount they drink, and people taking medications or with medical conditions that can interact with alcohol. For those with a family history of alcoholism, be mindful of alcohol consumption and associated addictive behaviors."

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are released by the U.S Department of Human Services and the Department of Agriculture.

Robert F Kennedy Jr is the U.S secretary of DHHS. His dietary guidelines also include a new food pyramid, telling Americans to prioritize protein, dairy, health fats and fruits and vegetables.

Customers and employees at The Copper Mule in Oshkosh say there's a "0%" chance the change will impact Wisconsinites.

"I think Wisconsin is a state of drinking," Pat Kennedy, a local business owner and customer at The Copper Mule. "It's a very cultural thing."

Will RFK Jr's new alcohol guidelines change Wisconsin drinking culture?

Nova is an alcohol and substance abuse treatment facility in Oshkosh.

“We have 40 years of healing here, 40 years of history," executive director Patrick Drury says. "We’ve served nearly 15,000 clients."

Drury says Wisconsin drinking culture can make it more difficult for their clients.

"Wisconsin has a strong drinking culture," he says. "It's socially acceptable, and it goes hand in hand with a lot of different events, so it does present challenges."

Nova clinical director, Annie Skrupky, says it's hard to say what impact the new recommendations will have.

"There's so many questions that remain unanswered with this condition, that you know, it'd be hard for us to be able to confirm that a change like this will ultimately change the landscape of what we see in addiction," she says. "Recommendations from the federal government, in and of itself, wouldn't necessarily impact someone's ability to access help based on what we understand to be true about the disease."

Skrupky and Drury say anyone with questions about addiction support can call Nova 24/7: 9202310143

If you are in crisis you can call the Wisconsin helpline: 211.