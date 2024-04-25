Watch Now
Weekend show to benefit Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Posted at 5:51 AM, Apr 25, 2024
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — We are expecting less than ideal weather this weekend for Northeast Wisconsin. There are several events across our neighborhoods. One show at the Grand Theater in Oshkosh is collection donations for the Oshkosh Area Humane Society!

The show is Mutts Gone Nuts which features features 9 rescue mutts (and 4 humans) in a canine extravaganza filled with tricks, flips, and more!

Tickets and more information can be found online.

There's also a list of accepted donation items for the Oshkosh Humane Society.

