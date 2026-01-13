VILLAGE OF BRANDON (NBC 26) — The Village of Brandon is looking at how to repurpose the 70-year-old Brandon School after it closed in 2021. It’s a decision that more Wisconsin municipalities may have to face as enrollment numbers decline across the state.



Many community members have fond memories of Brandon School, which was a K-12 school then later a K-8 school.

Brandon School closed in 2021 after the Rosendale-Brandon School District decided to consolidate its facilities.

The Village of Brandon is using reserve funds to purchase the school building, but the village board does not know what they’ll do with the space.



In a small town like the Village of Brandon, an old school house can have a lot of history.

“It brings the community together, having a school like that,” Brandon School alumni, Nick Mattheis says.

Charlotte Rebelein was part of the first kindergarten class at Brandon School in the 1950s.

“It was the center of the community while I was growing up,” Rebelein says. “It was great fun. A lot of good classmates and really good experiences with teachers and sports and things like that.”

Village of Brandon discusses what's next for closed school building

For 70 years, students have been making memories at Brandon School.

“I’m 42 years old and looking back on it, seeing my kids able to go there, I was very blessed to have them go and even have some of the similar teachers that we had back then,” Mattheis says.

In 2021, Brandon School closed.

“In a small community like this, it was a really hard hit when we found that out,” Mattheis says.

Village Board president, Michael Walgenbach, says the district decided to merge the Brandon School students with schools in Rosendale.

“The school was closed because the school district was having financial problems and they came up with the solution of combining the schools,” he says.

It’s a decision many districts across the state may soon have to face as enrollment declines in Wisconsin.

According to a study from the University of Wisconsin- Madison, 69% of Wisconsin public school districts have seen declining enrollment over the past decade.

With lower enrollment numbers, districts receive less state and federal funding.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Mattheis says.

Walgenbach says the board votes to use reserve funds to purchase Brandon School on Monday.

“To make sure that whatever happens to it fits with the Village and benefits the village,” he says.

Walgenbach says the board does not know what they’ll do with the space currently, though they’ve been discussing the possibility of a housing project.

“We have nothing on paper yet, we’re just kind of putting ideas together of what we can do and what’s possible,” he says.

Mattheis says he’d like to see the school turned into housing to help the Village continue to grow.

“There’s a drive to keep this community alive,” he says.

While Rebelein says she’d like to see the space repurposed for community and youth events.

“I wish they could have saved it in some way,” she says.

In the fall of 2025, republican lawmakers passed a bill that would offer incentives for school districts who look to consolidate with other districts in the next three years.

