Veteran fire chief moving to Colorado after nearly seven years in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Fire Chief Michael Stanley has announced his resignation after more than six years leading the city’s fire department. Stanley, a pillar of the community, says the decision was "bittersweet."



Oshkosh Fire Chief Michael Stanley has announced his resignation after 6 1/2 years of service, citing family priorities

Stanley, originally from Colorado, called his time in Oshkosh one of the best decisions he’s made and highlighted the strong relationships he built in the community

With a fourth grandchild on the way and aging parents to care for, Stanley says he’s practicing the “family first” values of the fire service.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Oshkosh Fire Chief Michael Stanley has announced his resignation after more than six years leading the city’s fire department. Stanley, a respected figure in the community, says the decision to leave was driven by family priorities.

Stanley, who grew up in Colorado, spent 22 1/2 years with the Aurora Fire Department before making the move to Wisconsin.

“Well, I’ve heard of Oshkosh. Ya’know, Oshkosh by-gosh, and looked at the departments, and looked at the community and said, ‘what a great department. What a great place.’ So I put in an application and was fortunate enough to be selected the fire chief,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in Oshkosh, Stanley calls it one of the best decisions he ever made. However, with a fourth grandchild on the way, children of his own, and aging parents to care for, Stanley says it was time to put family first.

“We say in the fire service all the time: family first, family first. So I said, ’I need to practice what I preach,’” Stanley explained.

He also expressed gratitude for the relationships he’s built in Oshkosh, saying the support he’s received has made his decision even harder. “I’ve made so many great relationships that everybody’s been incredibly supportive. So that’s what makes it even harder to go.”

Stanley’s last day with the department will be January 29. He says it's to make sure he and his wife have time to pack all their things for their move to Greeley, Colorado.

In the meantime, Stanley encourages community members to say hello if they see him around town, but we say share a word of thanks for his service to Oshkosh.