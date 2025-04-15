Vel Phillips dean not coming back after student arrest

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Following an investigation into a student arrest in January, the Oshkosh Area School District says the dean of students will not return for the remainder of the school year.

Christopher Willems was the subject of an investigation at Vel Phillips Middle School in Oshkosh.

OASD said in a statement to NBC26:

"The investigation into the Jan. 10 incident is complete. Mr. Willems is on administrative leave through the remainder of the 2024-2025 school year. No further information can be shared at this time."

The district was investigating an incident on Jan. 10 at the school.

An eighth grade student was forced against the wall, handcuffed and brought to the police station after a scuffle between the student, the student resource officer and Willems.

In Oshkosh Police Department body camera footage, Willems is seen pushing the student into a classroom, then later up against the wall.

The district did not disclose whether or not Willems will be asked to return next year.

According to the police report and the student involved, the altercation started after the student refused to give up his cell phone.

OPD says the student verbally threatened the officer, though the student denies it and the threat is not heard on the body camera footage.