University of Wisconsin Oshkosh's new athletic mural aims to capture "spirit" of the community

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh welcomes a new art piece to its athletic center, just in time to honor past Titan athletes before Homecoming Weekend.



Discover Oshkosh funded a new mural on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus.

Art City Wraps, founded by a UWO alumnus, created the mural.

The artwork is located at the Kolf Sports Center and features images of past UWO athletes.

Evan Peterson, a UWO Cross Country athlete, walks to the Kolf Sports Center every day. Now, his daily walk has a backdrop of athletes who came before him.

“It shows that the university is investing in the athletic program.... so I think it adds a lot," he says. "Brings everyone together– fans, athletes.”

The mural spreads across the athletic center on High Avenue, and it was funded by Discover Oshkosh's place making initiative.

“This is a manifestation of that spirit of unity and that pride in Oshkosh," UWO Chancellor, Dr. Manohar Singh, says.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh new athletic mural aims to capture "spirit" of the community

It was created by Art City Wraps, an Oshkosh-based company that has worked on several Super Bowls and NFL Drafts.

"This is a unique art form and a unique craft," Josh Marquardt, owner of Art City Wraps, says. "I usually travel around the country about four months out of the year."

Marquardt and his team installed the piece last week.

"160 man-hours to actually install it," Marquardt says. "We started on this project over a year ago."

Marquardt is a UWO alumnus, so he says he was humbled to create a piece at the University.

"I'm hoping that people are just kind of inspired by the idea of something bigger than them," he says.

After a few years of declining enrollment and financial instability, Chancellor Singh hopes the mural serves as a reminder of the positive things ahead for UWO.

"Building that spirit of being one and the harmony that is there between the community and our alum and the students and our faculty, that is really a symbol of our strength in the community," he says. "Now we are in a mode that is growth that is building up, that is resurging to newer heights."

UWO homecoming is on Oct. 18.

