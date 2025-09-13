University of Wisconsin Oshkosh "thrilled" to keep ROTC program

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The U.S Army announced this summer that it was closing the ROTC program at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, but now, they're reversing the decision, keeping the program open as an extension of Marquette University.



The ROTC program at UWO will continue as an extension unit for Marquette University.

UWO has hosted an ROTC unit for nearly a century.

Students will continue their ROTC instruction in Oshkosh, though there will likely be reductions in personel.

Ian Ives, media relations chief for the U.S. Army Cadet Command, says after community feedback, the U.S army will keep the ROTC programs open as extension unirs, including those at UWO and Ripon college.

"The decision follows a comprehensive review and consideration of feedback from community leaders and key stakeholders," he said in a statement to NBC26.

The UWO ROTC program will now be an extension of Marquette University, according to UWO professor of military science, Lt. Col. Jonathan Doiran.

"Essentially what that means is we're an extension unit, we are going to reduce slightly in the number of active duty army personel that are assigned to the organization," Doiran says.

Doiran says Marion University, Ripon College and UWO students will be able to continue instruction in Oshkosh.

"The experience for the cadets will remain, they will continue to be able to take all the same coursework that they're able to do and learn the same skills to prepare them to become a commissioned officer in the United States Army," he says.

This new plan comes a few months after the army announced the ROTC programs at ten universities would close.

"Through the Department of Defense’s Deferred Resignation Program, Cadet Command reduced its civilian workforce by 168 positions, or approximately 12 percent of its authorized workforce," the release said.

The Deferred Resignation Program is an intitiative from President Donald Trump to provide incentives to federal employees who resigned early.

Without enough staff, the army says it had to reduce its ROTC programming.

"Yeah we were disappointed," Ed Martini, UWO Provost says. "We were eager to explore the possibilities that might allow it to come back, so we're thrilled to know that we're going to be able to keep the program."

Doiran says the university has always been supportive of his unit.

"We're super excited to be able to continue to serve and support the cadets that we have across the battalion, and continue to partner with the great partners that we have here at University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, and the administrators at the other universities," he says.