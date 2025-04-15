Universities of Wisconsin announces UW-Oshkosh's next chancellor

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Universities of Wisconsin announced Tuesday the interim president of Western Connecticut State University who has a background in finance will become the next chancellor at UW-Oshkosh.

Dr. Manohar Singh will officially take over as UWO chancellor on July 1. The UW Board of Regents unanimously approved Singh's appointment Tuesday, following a recommendation from a selection committee.

“As a first-generation college graduate, Manohar Singh believes in the power of higher education to improve lives and is a collaborative leader who builds consensus,” Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said in a news release. “His background in finance and administration will further benefit UW-Oshkosh."

Singh has served as Western Connecticut State University's interim president since 2023, and has had other leadership roles in Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, and New York.

UW says under Singh's leadership at Western Connecticut, the university there reached financial stability, rebounded from years of enrollment decline, expanded athletic programs, and introduced new academic offerings.

“I am moved by the passion of UW-Oshkosh students pursuing their dreams, the devotion of faculty mentoring them with compassion and rigor, and the dedication of staff ensuring student success every step of the way,” Singh said. “They are the reason I believe in the promise of this university—and the boundless potential of what we can achieve together."

Singh will succeed Andrew Leavitt as UWO's 12th chancellor. Leavitt announced in October 2024 he's stepping down from his current role on June 30, 2025.

Leavitt plans to return to UWO as a chemistry professor after a year away at another university.