UW Oshkosh chancellor Andrew Leavitt to step away from role next year

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Chancellor Andy Leavitt has announced he will be stepping away from his position, effective June 30, 2025.

Leavitt became the 11th chancellor for the university in 2014. He will continue as a faculty member and professor of Chemistry.

Since I was appointed in the fall of 2014, I have always believed that a 10-year term is sufficient. I recognize there is no fixed or magic number. However, in my view, serving longer deprives the university of fresh vision and inventiveness it deserves. Chancellor Andy Leavitt

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and UWs Board of Regents President Amy B. Bogost released statements following the announcement on Wednesday.

Chancellor Leavitt has been committed to providing a top-notch student experience that emphasizes teaching and learning – in the classroom, in the workplace, and in the community. We are grateful for his service to UW Oshkosh, its campus community, and the entire state.

UWs Board of Regents President Amy B. Bogost

Since his first day as chancellor, Chancellor Leavitt has embraced the challenges that come with leadership. He is passionate about ensuring UW Oshkosh is positioned for a vibrant future, knowing its success is vital to the region and our state. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman

Over the summer, the University of Wisconsin's board of regents approved several projects for UWO, including an academic restructuring and a library renovation.

The University said it hopes those projects will help increase student enrollment.

In January, UWO laid off 140 employees and another accepted voluntary retirement. The University said those moves created nearly $15 million in savings as part of addressing a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

You can read Chancellor Leavitt's full announcement here.