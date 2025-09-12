U.S Army reverses decision to cut UWO, Ripon College ROTC programs

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The U.S Army has reversed its decision to close ROTC programs at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Ripon College.

"U.S. Army Cadet Command will retain all eligible Senior ROTC programs previously selected for closure," Ian Ives, media relations chief for U.S Army Cadet Command, says in a statement to NBC26.

Ives says the programs will be reclassified as extension units.

"This reclassification means that SROTC will continue at the UW-Oshkosh and Ripon College, but some manpower and functions will be shifted/realigned to a geographically co-located host unit," Ives says.

Ives says cadets will see minimal changes to their ROTC experience during the reclassification and will continue classes and training on campus.

"The decision follows a comprehensive review and consideration of feedback from community leaders and key stakeholders," Ives says.

The Army originally announced the closure of several ROTC units in June, citing a loss of workforce.