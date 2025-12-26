Two men receive $250,000 cash bond each on attempted homicide charges in Menasha stabbing

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Two Menasha men each received $250,000 cash bond Friday on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges in connection with a stabbing in Menasha that left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

Fernando Alejo-Tiburcio, 20, and Alberto Castillo-Serrano, 22, both of Menasha, appeared in court via video from Winnebago County Jail Friday.

Prosecutor Anthony Prekop told the court the defendants allegedly stabbed the victim in the head multiple times while making threats to "kill him." A victim was present in court but chose not to make a statement.

Judge Michael D. Rust said the violence of the alleged crime and the potential prison time each defendant faces necessitated significant cash bail to ensure their continued court appearances.

Both defendants face identical four-count charges: attempted first-degree intentional homicide (up to 60 years), first-degree recklessly endangering safety (up to 12 years and 6 months), aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm (up to 15 years), and substantial battery (up to 3 years and 6 months). All charges include party to a crime modifiers.

Bond conditions for both defendants include absolute sobriety, no possession of dangerous weapons including knives, prohibition from leaving Wisconsin, no contact with either victim, and if released from custody, a one-time return to their property to collect personal effects with a police escort.

The defendants will have preliminary hearings together and be tried together, but are prohibited from having contact with each other during the case proceedings.

The next court date is scheduled for January 2 with preliminary hearings set for January 5.

The assault occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Water Street in Menasha. A second victim suffered injuries to their hand during the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.