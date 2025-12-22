Two arrested, one hospitalized after Menasha attack

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A Menasha man suffered serious head injuries during an attack on Friday, police said.

Investigators say two people were arrested after the incident, which happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Water Street.

Another victim suffered injuries to their hand, police said.

The names of the suspects were not released.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.