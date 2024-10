POYGAN — At 5:36 p.m. on Sunday, Winnebago County Sheriffs deputies were called to a home on the 7000 block of Quigley Road in Poygan.

The 911 caller reported they found two males dead inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.

The last update of information was provided at 11:18 p.m. on Sunday.