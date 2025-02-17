Top 10 in the country: Fifth-generation dairy farmer given national award

FREMONT (NBC 26) — Jacob Hoewisch is a fifth-generation dairy farmer from Fremont. His efforts towards sustainability and innovation have earned him national recognition.



Hoewisch Homestead Dairy is a farm in Fremont.

Jacob was nominated for the Outstanding Young Farmers of America Award.

Jacob placed within the top 10 for the award at a ceremony in early February.

The value of hard work is something that runs in the Hoewisch family.

“Just part of the DNA I guess,” Jacob says. “When four generations before you have put the blood sweat and tears into it, you feel obligated to continue that on.”

Jacob’s great-grandfather started the farm in the 1880s. Jacob says he knew he wanted to take over the family farm as early as fourth grade.

“It’s not work if you enjoy it, it’s just a day doing what you love,” he says.

Jacob and his wife, Jennifer, have three young children. Jacob says his goal is to create a sustainable business to pass on to his kids.

“Just trying to make it better than we found it and have it ready for hopefully our children someday,” he says.

Outstanding Farmers of America is a national organization working to create a network of farmers and celebrate their hard work.

Each year, OFA hosts the National Outstanding Young Farmer Award competition. Farmers are nominated for the award.

Jacob was nominated and earned the top 10 in the national competition.

“One of 10 people to be honored out of the 50 states is hard to comprehend almost,” he says.

The award recognizes achievements in agriculture, sustainability, and community involvement.

Jacob was the only Wisconsin farmer and the only dairy farmer to make it into the top 10. He says he hopes his award will highlight the agriculture industry as a whole.

“I represent 2% of the population,” he says. “If you're farming today, you are an outstanding farmer. There’s not enough awards out there for all 2%, but if there was, they should be handing them out.”