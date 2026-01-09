OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Through the rain and cold, people gathered at Opera House Square Park to hold a vigil for Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis this week.



Those holding candles say they're showing support and solidarity with Minneapolis.

The Trump Administration says the shooting was an act of self defense, but the Minneapolis mayor and the Minnesota governor disagree.

Dozens of people gathered for the vigil Thursday night.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“This is greater than any small city, and this is bigger than any one of us," Matt Hollub, an Oshkosh resident who attended the vigil, said.

As the rain fell, candles lit up the faces and umbrellas of dozens of people at Opera House Square Park.

“Rain or shine, snow or sleet, as long as its safe, we’ll be out here," Danny Schierl, one of the organizers of the vigil, said.

They were standing vigil for Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis this week.

“Something horrific happened, and enough is enough," Hollub said.

The Trump Administration has called the shooting an act of self defense, but those holding candles disagree.

“The video doesn’t lie," Hollub said. "They shot her, they murdered her.”

Watch the broadcast video here:

Through the downpour, dozens hold vigil for woman killed by ICE in Minneapolis

Karen Ruiz and Andrea Pedroza took part in the vigil.

"I feel like its personal, being a us citizen but also with Mexican heritage, it just hit a little close to home," Pedroza said.

They say the recent immigration crackdown from the Trump administration has encouraged them to become more politically active.

“It’s just the fear, but you know, you try to show up everyday," Ruiz said.

Schierl says he hopes the vigil will be a sign of hope and community.

"When people drive by, they can see that they're not alone," he said