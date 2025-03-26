"This isn't about the money" yoga studio offers free classes for teachers

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — It's spring break in Oshkosh and Arise Balanced Wellness, a locally owned yoga studio, is offering teachers a free way to decompress.



Arise Balanced Wellness is a holistic wellness center with treatments including herbal medicine, acupuncture and yoga.

Through April 6, teachers can get a free seven days of yoga classes.

Arise owner, Dr. Stephanie Matulle, says it's a way to say thank you to educators.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for web)

“This isn’t about the money, this is about nurturing people who are truly nurturing others," Dr. Matulle says.

Dr. Matulle started Arise Balanced Wellness a little over two years ago.

"We have a full wellness center that is really about a healthcare system," she says.

Her goal is to improve peoples lives.

"Allow all individuals to arise to all they can be," she says.

Now, she's achieving her goal by hosting a week of free yoga classes for teachers.

"This is a way that we can say thank you for all they do for our future, the children," Matulle says.

Ryan Hader, yoga studio manager, came up with the idea last year.

"Our educators are some of the most important people in our community," he says. "Make it really easy for them to just come in and care for themselves.”

Now, the week following cuts to the Department of Education, Matulle says the free week is more important than ever.

“Now is the time, especially at the end of a school year when we need to step up and step in.”

You can find more information on the studio's classes by visiting their website.

“I can only assume that stress and anxiety levels are much higher given the nature of the political climate and those changes that are happening. so now more than ever these people need that care," Hader says.