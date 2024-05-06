Third woman reports masked man standing over her bed at night; police investigating possible link

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police say they are starting to think all three events could be linked



A third woman has reported a masked man standing over her bed in the middle of the night.

“It all happened so quickly that I was barely able to make him out. I screamed," said victim, who wished to remain anonymous.

Oshkosh Police are not sure if the three events are related, but say they could be connected.

Police say this one happened Sunday morning around 1 AM when a woman came home from her friend's house.

She said when she turned the lights on, she saw the man leaning over her bed wearing a ski mask.

I was able to speak with her, but she didn't want to go on camera or give her name. She did, however, give me permission to share this quote from her on what happened:

“It all happened so quickly that I was barely able to make him out. I screamed, slammed the door, and ran back to my friend's house. My friends came back with me to search my house & I called the cops, but by then, he was already gone.”

This is the third time something similar has happened in Oshkosh since early April.

Police say all three situations were reported by women.

All three women say the man was wearing mask.

All three say the man was standing either over or near their bed in the middle of the night, and all three say the man took off when they screamed at him.

Oshkosh Police Officer Kate Mann says she is not sure if the events are linked, but the similarities are striking.

“We are thinking they are possibly related based off the description," Mann notes. "This last one did fit one of the other ones, in particular, as the victim identified the suspect as having a skinny build.”