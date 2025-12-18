ThedaCare Medical Center-Oshkosh to open in January

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — ThedaCare Medical Center-Oshkosh will open its doors on Jan. 19, marking the 20th hospital in the Froedtert ThedaCare system, officials said.

The new 114,000-square-foot health campus represents an $84 million investment in the Oshkosh community and is designed to provide 24/7 care, 365 days a year, according to the company.

Lynn Detterman, president of the north region of Froedtert ThedaCare, said the medical center will offer a full range of services including 24/7 emergency care, inpatient care, outpatient surgery, primary care, pediatrics and specialty care.

ThedaCare will host a Community Open House on January 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the new facility.

