OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Shiequane Burks, known as “Fatt Mamaa” in Oshkosh, is loved by many in the community, and that love has never been more evident than it is now, just one week after suffering a severe burn injury.



Shiequane Burks overcame a lifetime of struggles to fulfill her dream of owning a restaurant.

Last week, Burks sustained second-degree burns to her face in a cooking accident and had to close her restaurant.

The community started a Gofundme to support Burks.

On June 12, a typical day working at Fat Mamaa's Po Boyz 55 turned into a trip to the emergency room.

"I can still hear that noise, like the explosion," Burks says.

Burks was boiling eggs in the microwave, something she says she had done before. When she took the eggs out, they exploded onto her face and chest.

"I just felt like I was done, I thought that once everything was over with that something was going to be gone on my face, my eyes, nose or something," she says.

Fortunately, Burks only sustained injuries to her skin.

"It could have been worse," she says. "For that alone, I'm blessed, I'm happy because I'm still here with my grandson."

Hear more from the community about their love of "Fatt Mamaa":

"The least we can do," Oshkosh raises money for injured restaurant owner

She posted about the incident on Facebook and soon had over 200 comments from community members sharing their support.

"She's like family to us, for real," TeaJay Hobbs, a supporter of Fat Mamaa's, says. "We’re so grateful she’s okay, and that she's going to survive this accident, but she needs our help right now.”

Oshkosh started a Gofundme for Burks to support her until she could reopen her restaurant.

“It’s our time to step up and help her take care of herself so she can keep taking care of us like she’s been doing for years," Hobbs says. "The least we can do is show up for her right now.”

Kora Novy is the organizer of the GoFundMe. She says Fat Mamaa has been a staple in the community for years.

"She brings a smile wherever she goes," Novy says. "She’s mama, she takes care of us.”

Burks has been a vendor at Oshkosh Pride since the event began. She says she plans to still cook at this year's Pride.