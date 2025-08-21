Teachers get free back to school supplies at Oshkosh non-profit

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — In it's 15th year, the Oshkosh non-profit The Teacher's Closet says it's helped over 10,000 teachers get free supplies for the school year.



The Teacher's Closet gives free school supplies to teachers who live or work in Winnebago County.

Director of The Teacher's Closet, Kay Kuenzl-Stenerson, says the non-profit had their 10,000th customer this year.

The non-profit is open every week day 3:30-5:30 p.m. On Aug. 20 and 21 the organization is open 10 - 4 p.m.

Karen Engvall is a middle school teacher who has been a member of The Teacher's Closet for nine years.

“This place, it’s a blessing to many of us," she says.

Engvall says school supplies are getting more and more expensive.

“There have been years where I've spent upwards of $500 of my own money," she says.

Kuenzl-Stenerson says the non-profit has likely given away millions of dollars in school supplies.

“As a retired teacher myself, I know how much I spent myself, so I just really think we’re filling a service that really needed to be filled," she says.

The Teacher's Closet is hosting a donation day on Aug. 26. They're asking for school supplies and monetary donations.