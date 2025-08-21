Teachers get free back to school supplies at Oshkosh non-profit

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — In it's 15th year, the Oshkosh non-profit The Teacher's Closet says it's helped over 10,000 teachers get free supplies for the school year.
- The Teacher's Closet gives free school supplies to teachers who live or work in Winnebago County.
- Director of The Teacher's Closet, Kay Kuenzl-Stenerson, says the non-profit had their 10,000th customer this year.
- The non-profit is open every week day 3:30-5:30 p.m. On Aug. 20 and 21 the organization is open 10 - 4 p.m.
Karen Engvall is a middle school teacher who has been a member of The Teacher's Closet for nine years.
“This place, it’s a blessing to many of us," she says.
Engvall says school supplies are getting more and more expensive.
“There have been years where I've spent upwards of $500 of my own money," she says.
Kuenzl-Stenerson says the non-profit has likely given away millions of dollars in school supplies.
“As a retired teacher myself, I know how much I spent myself, so I just really think we’re filling a service that really needed to be filled," she says.
The Teacher's Closet is hosting a donation day on Aug. 26. They're asking for school supplies and monetary donations.