OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Students from across the state are getting ready to go back to school, and thousands moved into their dorms at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Sunday, just days before classes begin.

Students move into University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh dorms ahead of Wednesday classes

Lines for elevators stretched out the door as nearly 100 students moved into Taylor Hall. Friends, family and dozens of UW-Oshkosh staff helped with the process.

Among the new students is Kayden Haxton, a freshman who moved all the way from Tampa, Florida, to attend UW-Oshkosh.

"Most of it was exciting, I was really excited to come up here and move here. I was a little timid, or afraid because I was moving away from my family but thank God that I have my dad's side up here... It's mostly excitement," he said.

Haxton came to Oshkosh to join the men's swimming team and said he's wanted to attend college in Wisconsin since high school.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh classes begin on Wednesday.