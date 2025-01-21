Students lead first-ever MLK Jr celebration for Oshkosh School District

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Students as young as 10 years old shared their thoughts on MLK Jr. in front of a large audience, part of the Oshkosh Area School District's first-ever MLK Jr. event.



OASD hosted its first-ever MLK Jr. event.

Students participated in an essay contest on the meaning of MLK Jr.'s legacy.

The event was largely focused on students.

Within the walls of its newest middle school, OASD held its newest event.

“On Oshkosh there’s been a lack of it for a little while," Micah Troedel, master of ceremonies and student at Oshkosh West High School, says. "It’s a great opportunity for the Oshkosh Area School District to kind of step in and hold something to recognize his legacy.”

The event was led not by teachers, but by students.

“That’s what we do the work for," Anthony Miller Jr., director of community engagement and equity for OASD, says. "Our school’s guiding principle is students first, and what better way to put our students at the forefront, than to allow them to celebrate Dr. King and his legacy, and allow them to be the program essentially.”

There was singing from the middle school choirs and keynote address from Dr. Samuel Coleman, assistant superintendent of instruction.

But the main event was the district’s annual essay contest, where students write about Dr. King’s legacy.

Over 100 students submitted essays,

“I included his six principles to non-violence in six steps," Kymani Stephen, runner-up for the high school contest, says.

The top three read their work aloud on Monday.

“I was almost moved to tears at times, so it’s just awesome to see our young scholars flourish in that capacity," Miller Jr. says.

OASD is a predominately white school district.

“I personally don’t think Oshkosh is a diverse town," Stephen says.

Some of the city’s youngest are leading the charge towards change.

“In conclusion, Dr Martin Luther King Jr changed a lot of things in our country, but not everything," Mwakumi Gray Subulwa, the elementary school winner read from his essay. "The struggle continues. Join me in the struggle, so that no one takes the long walk to freedom alone.”

