Students attend first day of school at new Menominee Elementary

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Students received a warm welcome at the new Menominee Elementary School building on Tuesday, a first day for students and the school.



Menominee School consolidates three elementary schools in the Oshkosh Area School District.

Superintendent Bryan Davis says the consolidation saves $1.3 million annually.

Teachers were excited to welcome students on the first day of school.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for the web.)

“Its so much more than a school, it’s a school family, and the students are so worthy and deserving."

Second grade teacher Rachel Whitrock welcomed her class to the new building Tuesday.

"This year, I'm most excited about taking advantage of our collaborative spaces that we have outside our classrooms, so students will have the opportunity to spread out and work in the hallways," she said. "We also have new state of the art technology that we’re really looking forward to integrating into our lessons.”

Whitrock was teaching at one of the three schools which have consolidated to form Menominee:

Washington, Merill and Webster Stanley Elementary Schools.

Menominee school was built from a $107 million referendum passed by voters in 2020.

Superintendent Bryan Davis says having three schools under one roof will help save the district money.

"Certainly there's a business side to our school district and the operational savings are significant," he said. "So, we estimate about $1.3 million in annual operation savings through consolidation of services that that we have.”

Davis said the money saved was from operational savings, not layoffs. The completion of Menominee Elementary School is the first phase in the district’s four-phase facilities plan.