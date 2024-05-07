Student Socialist group hosts pro-Palestinian march around UW Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — They are the latest of thousands of students across the country who have voiced their support of Palestine in the war.



The UW Oshkosh Student Socialist Association marched around campus Tuesday

The group demanded the university condemn the genocide and stop its sponsorship with the Oshkosh Corporation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The UW Oshkosh Student Socialist Association held a “March for Palestine.” The route around campus was approved in advance by campus police.

On social media, the group shared their demands from the university including severing a sponsorship with local company Oshkosh Corporation. The Student Socialist Association says it's one of the leading manufacturers of military technology and weapons systems for the Israeli Defense Force.

Students also demand a public statement from the university condemning genocide and supporting Palestine.

Student member Lily Weber helped organize the event.

"This isn’t just something that affects some people on the other side of the world. This doesn’t just affect the university community or the Oshkosh community, this affects everything around us.”

The students protesting tell me this is their last event of the year, but they plan to demonstrate again during the fall semester should the conflict continue. They also have a petition up for people to sign urging UW Oshkosh to sever ties with Oshkosh Corporation.

