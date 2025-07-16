Stay aware to stay safe: how to prepare for flood watch in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warnings and watches for much of central Wisconsin, including Winnebago County. Emergency management officials say it's important to stay aware to stay safe.



NWS issued a flood watch for Winnebago County on Wednesday.

Central Wisconsin was also on a level two watch for severe storms.

Winnebago County sends out emergency alerts with the AlertSense system and the MyAlerts app.

Winnebago County is no stranger to flooding, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous.

“Always be prepared, it’s better to be safe than sorry," Eric Rasmussen, director of Winnebago County emergency management, said.

Rasmussen says while road flooding can happen in Winnebago County, the typography doesn't induce a likelihood of flash floods.

“We don’t have areas that are heavily impacted by flash flooding, and a lot of our waterways are controlled by the dam,” he said

However, there are still steps you can take to protect yourself.

“Make sure you have multiple ways to receive emergency notifications,” he says. “ It’s always a good time to make sure your preparedness kit is up to date.”

He also says make sure your sump pump is working and don’t drive or walk on streets with standing water.

“Don't put yourself at risk, turn around and find a different route," Rasmussen says.

Every second counts during an emergency, so The City of Oshkosh is proactive.

“We'll make sure that when these events are coming that we’re being prepared the best we can,” Steve Gohde, assistant director of public works, said.

Gohde says crews double check the areas known to flood in the past

“They'll look for debris, try to clean things out the best they can.”

They also load trailers and vehicles with emergency flood signs and other flooding equipment.

“It's prepared and ready for a rapid deployment if necessary,” Gohde said.

Gohde says make sure grass clippings and waste isn’t clogging your street’s drains.

“That is a lot of it, is simply the water can’t get off the streets, so it ponds on the street until it can make its way through that debris,” he said.

Winnebago County uses the AlertSense system to send out emergency notifications. You can download the app here.